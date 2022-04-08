See All Gastroenterologists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Chaudhry works at Gi Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gi Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth
    7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 684-5500
  2. 2
    G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC
    1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 621-5151
  3. 3
    Gastro 1
    8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-3630
  4. 4
    Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC
    1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-9110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?

    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr. Chaudhry treated my son for a GI problem and we were very pleased with him. He was attentive, explained what he thought the diagnosis was, answered all our questions. He was not rushed and was very kind to us. I have been an RN for 40 years and I was pleased with the vists, and I attended each one. A GI procedure was done by Dr. Chaudhry and that also went very well with a definitive diagnosis being made and treatment began. Based on our experience I would recommend Dr. Chaundry.
    — Apr 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chaudhry to family and friends

    Dr. Chaudhry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chaudhry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD.

    About Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457569998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.