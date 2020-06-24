Overview of Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD

Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Shetty works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.