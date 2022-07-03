Dr. Suganthi Ravindran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suganthi Ravindran, MD
Overview of Dr. Suganthi Ravindran, MD
Dr. Suganthi Ravindran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Ravindran works at
Dr. Ravindran's Office Locations
Mid Island Internal Medicine Pllc709 Hawkins Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 588-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ravindran is a very understanding Physician. She understands your needs and symptoms. She will do everything to get you the right treatment.
About Dr. Suganthi Ravindran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578659819
Education & Certifications
- Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravindran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravindran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravindran speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.