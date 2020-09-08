Overview of Dr. Sugat Patel, MD

Dr. Sugat Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Patel works at Midwest Retina Inc. in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.