Dr. Sugata Sensarma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sugata Sensarma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1920 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-3647
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I accompanied my sister to her appointment. I was very impressed with Dr. Sensarma. He took all the time that was needed and answer all of her questions. He really went beyond what I would have expected.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Cumc
- Creighton U Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sensarma has seen patients for Pneumonia, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sensarma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
