Dr. Sugene Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (77)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sugene Kim, MD

Dr. Sugene Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dr. Kim works at SGK Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SGK Plastic Surgery
    4185 Technology Forest Blvd Ste 150, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
ThermiVa™ Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Had breast implants and lift in Feb 22. I am very pleased with the results performed by dr Kim. Would recommend highly.
    Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Sugene Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386841468
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
