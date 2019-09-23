Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allaqaband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Allaqaband works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Medical Group Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 777, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3370
-
2
Aurora Medical Center Grafton975 Port Washington Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 329-8150
-
3
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Medical Center Washington County
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allaqaband?
I was terrified the day I met Dr Allaqaband. He put me at ease immediately.
About Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669449203
Education & Certifications
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allaqaband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allaqaband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allaqaband works at
Dr. Allaqaband has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allaqaband on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Allaqaband. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allaqaband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allaqaband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allaqaband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.