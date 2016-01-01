Dr. Dar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suhail Dar, MD
Overview
Dr. Suhail Dar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dar works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suhail Dar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1265827810
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
