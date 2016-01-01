Overview

Dr. Suhail Dohad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Dohad works at Harry Levitt Ronald Bronow Robert Leibowitz MD Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.