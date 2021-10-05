Overview of Dr. Suhail Kumar, MD

Dr. Suhail Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Piedmont Arthritis Clinic in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.