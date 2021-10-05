Dr. Suhail Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Piedmont Arthritis Clinic3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 400, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (724) 224-4448Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Rheumatology Associates1025 Verdae Blvd # A, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 240-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Kumar by my primary doctor and I can’t thank him enough. Dr Kumar was wonderful. He understood what I have been going through for 20 years and offered some answers. I felt that he really cares about his patients and I am happy to be one.
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114104999
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Ross University, Roseau
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.