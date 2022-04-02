Dr. Zavaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suhail Zavaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhail Zavaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Zavaro works at
Locations
Zavaro Cardiovascular Institute Amc300 S Pierce St Ste 102, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 668-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life 2 times now by staying ahead of the game . Very thorough cardiologist and a great team .
About Dr. Suhail Zavaro, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavaro works at
Dr. Zavaro has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zavaro speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.