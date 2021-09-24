Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD
Overview of Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD
Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kuwait University, Faculty Of Medicine, Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Abdel-Jalil works at
Dr. Abdel-Jalil's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Rheumatology Evanston800 Austin St Ste 163, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 316-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jalil has helped me enormously. She spends alot of time with her patients. She asks questions and listens carefully. Her first question was "Tell me about your pain". I have had negative experiences with other rheumatologists whose approach has been "prove to me you have pain " She listens, she cares and is very knowledgeable and helpful. I am grateful to her and recommend her highly.
About Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Tagalog
- 1174572929
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- Kuwait University, Faculty Of Medicine, Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
