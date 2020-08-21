See All Hand Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD

Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maqusi's Office Locations

    825 NE 10th St Ste 1750, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 (405) 271-4864
    Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 (405) 271-2429
    Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
    700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 (405) 271-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Very knowledge and skilled in her area of expertise. Sat and explained everything before surgery. Staff is great with follow-ups with her NP Nicole are fabulous. I really like her work. My post mastectomy looks natural
    Robin Gould — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1497966337
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Technical University
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maqusi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maqusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqusi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqusi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maqusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

