Overview of Dr. Suhas Neerukonda, MD

Dr. Suhas Neerukonda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Neerukonda works at Anastasia Medical Group LLC in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.