Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD

Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Radhakrishna works at UC SAN DIEGO RETROVIROLOGY LABORATORY in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radhakrishna's Office Locations

    Uc San Diego Retrovirology Laboratory
    9500 Gilman Dr Dept 665, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 241-3345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407027097
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
