Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radhakrishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD
Overview of Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD
Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Radhakrishna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Radhakrishna's Office Locations
-
1
Uc San Diego Retrovirology Laboratory9500 Gilman Dr Dept 665, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (844) 241-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radhakrishna?
Great service. Very polite and approachable.
About Dr. Suhas Radhakrishna, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407027097
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radhakrishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Radhakrishna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Radhakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radhakrishna works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Radhakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radhakrishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radhakrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radhakrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.