Dr. Suhasini Turlapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turlapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhasini Turlapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhasini Turlapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Dr. Turlapati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thedacare Physicians Internal Medicine820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 739-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turlapati?
The receptionist referred to in the reviews no longer works in this office since February 2019.
About Dr. Suhasini Turlapati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992805832
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turlapati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turlapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turlapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turlapati works at
Dr. Turlapati has seen patients for Gastritis, Lactose Intolerance and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Turlapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turlapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turlapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turlapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.