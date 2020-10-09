Dr. Suhattai Gamnerdsiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamnerdsiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhattai Gamnerdsiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suhattai Gamnerdsiri, MD
Dr. Suhattai Gamnerdsiri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gamnerdsiri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gamnerdsiri's Office Locations
-
1
Suhattai Gamnerdsiri MD Ltd.2000 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 367-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamnerdsiri?
Super cardiologist! My first one had all the warmth and friendly bedside manner of a marble tombstone. Dr. Gam explains everything, instills a sense of confidence and hope.
About Dr. Suhattai Gamnerdsiri, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1073618138
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamnerdsiri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamnerdsiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamnerdsiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamnerdsiri works at
Dr. Gamnerdsiri has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamnerdsiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamnerdsiri speaks Thai.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamnerdsiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamnerdsiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamnerdsiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamnerdsiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.