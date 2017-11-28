Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suheb Hasan, MD
Overview of Dr. Suheb Hasan, MD
Dr. Suheb Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
McLaren Port Huron Inpatient Neurology1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 987-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasan is a doctor who truly cares. He makes sure to find the exact cause of your symptoms and will push to have all tests done and done urgently. And he spends a lot of time with each patient.
About Dr. Suheb Hasan, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104933621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.