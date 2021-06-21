Overview of Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD

Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Johnkutty works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group/Queens in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.