Overview of Dr. Sujai Nath, MD

Dr. Sujai Nath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Nath works at Sentient Medical Systems in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.