Overview of Dr. Sujal Patel, MD

Dr. Sujal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI.



Dr. Patel works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.