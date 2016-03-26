Overview

Dr. Sujala Chirla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Chirla works at CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISEASES in Union, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.