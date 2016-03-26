Dr. Sujala Chirla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujala Chirla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujala Chirla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Chirla works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Diseases695 Chestnut St, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-6565
-
2
Center for Digestive Diseases116 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (908) 688-6565
-
3
Center for Digestive Diseases92 Old Northfield Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (908) 688-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chirla?
Very caring and thorough. She is very responsive and returns class promptly. She also has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Sujala Chirla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1790946663
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Medical Center
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chirla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chirla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chirla works at
Dr. Chirla has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chirla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chirla speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.