Dr. Sujan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Nyu Langone Medical Associates - Washington555 Laguardia Pl, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 460-5622Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
NYU Langone Medical Associatesâ€”Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585Thursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is an excellent doctor. As a family who has never dealt with allergies in the past, we were extremely anxious about our 9 month old's potential allergic reactions. Dr. Patel is thoughtful, patient and warm with both children and their parents. In his own words, his goal is for his patients to have as few restrictions as possible while staying healthy & safe. Never alarmist, he provides upfront information about the science of allergies and gives families practical steps for moving forward with a child with allergies. We talked about medical issues as well as lifestyle ones with respect to having a child with allergies which was quite comforting. He takes his time with his patients, explaining everything, and answering all questions thoughtfully and respectfully. You leave his visits with a print out of what was discussed, information, and tips for going forward. I enjoyed speaking with him, and I trust that he has our family's best health and interests at heart.
About Dr. Sujan Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1174783633
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Loyola University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods.