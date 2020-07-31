Overview

Dr. Sujan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic



Dr. Patel works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.