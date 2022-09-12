Dr. Sujan Rijal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rijal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujan Rijal, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sujan Rijal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Rijal works at
Locations
-
1
Wheatland Family Dental1443 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 368-4518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rijal?
Dr Rijal and his team are always kind and professional. I know I’m in good hands at Wheatland Dentistry. Thank you for fixing my smile.
About Dr. Sujan Rijal, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265065635
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rijal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rijal accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rijal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rijal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rijal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rijal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rijal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rijal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.