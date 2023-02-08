Overview of Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD

Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chandrasekhar works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.