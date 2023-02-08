Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrasekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD
Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 868-4300Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Love her. Just oozes competence.
About Dr. Sujana Chandrasekhar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- House Ear Clin
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chandrasekhar has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrasekhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
