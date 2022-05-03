Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 350-7733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
All the people doings good and happy nurses or customer service help all . I'm happy because helps my daughter [patient]. Dr. Reddy is vey nice person too .
About Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- Female
- 1811126253
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.