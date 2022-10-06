Overview of Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD

Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital.



Dr. Poonuru works at Boice-Willis Clinic PA in Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.