Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD
Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital.
Dr. Poonuru's Office Locations
Boice-Willis Clinic PA901 N Winstead Ave Ste 530, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 937-0200
Boice Willis Medical Center91 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 451-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice and answered all my questions
About Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821246406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
