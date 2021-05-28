Overview

Dr. Sujata Jere, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College, Nagpur University, Nagpur, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jere works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Bend in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.