Overview

Dr. Sujata Wagh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO.



Dr. Wagh works at Colorado Endocrinology in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.