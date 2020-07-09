Dr. Addagatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sujatha Addagatla, MD
Dr. Sujatha Addagatla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Addagatla's Office Locations
Niagara Nephrology PC2900 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-1868
Fresenius Kidney Care - Niagara3018 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 298-4195
Niagara Dialysis Center2932 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 297-4059
Fresenius Kidney Care - Wheatfield3909 Forest Park Way, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 Directions (716) 696-6193
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She caring and compassionate. She has knowledge of kidney failure and has kept my mom off dialysis for years
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720168198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Addagatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addagatla has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Addagatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Addagatla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addagatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addagatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addagatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.