Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD
Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Borra works at
Dr. Borra's Office Locations
Wesley Chapel Dermatology LLC26847 Foggy Creek Rd Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 983-0894
Sujatha R Borra MD13333 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 983-0894
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borra sees my mother since 2016. The multiple origins of my mother's pains and the side effects of medications she took in the past were always big challenges during treatment. Dr. Borra has been efficient, compassionate, and patient treating my mother, who speaks no English and has severe hearing loss. My mother spends days and weeks with little pain and is grateful to be under Dr Borra's care. My mother (and I, as a caregiver) highly recommend Dr Borra.
About Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104811462
Education & Certifications
- DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borra has seen patients for Migraine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Borra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.