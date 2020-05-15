Overview of Dr. Sujatha Muppala, MD

Dr. Sujatha Muppala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Muppala works at Priority Health Associates in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.