Dr. Sujatha Murali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujatha Murali, MD
Dr. Sujatha Murali, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Murali works at
Dr. Murali's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Parkview Mob400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Thompson Oncology Group1915 White Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is an outstanding physician because she cares about her patients. She listens to what is said and responds according to my needs. She is thorough but not at all an alarmist. Cancer is never an easy field.
About Dr. Sujatha Murali, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366478661
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murali works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murali.
