Overview of Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD

Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Raju works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.