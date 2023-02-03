See All Nephrologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD

Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.

Dr. Raju works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raju's Office Locations

    Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers
    2450 Fire Mesa St Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I see Dr. Raju regularly, and as a retired physician, I find her extremely knowledgeable, attentive, and very kind. I can strongly recommend her to anyone who is experiencing difficulties with their kidneys.
    Bruce Barton — Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Raju's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raju

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992740567
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujatha Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raju works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Raju’s profile.

    Dr. Raju has seen patients for Anemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

