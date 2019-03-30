Overview of Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD

Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.