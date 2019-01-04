Overview

Dr. Sujatha Subramanian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Subramanian works at SHIVA MEDICAL CARE CENTER in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.