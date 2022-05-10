Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD
Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vivek works at
Dr. Vivek's Office Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Womens Care PC2685 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 771-5270
-
2
North Atlanta Vascular and Vein Clinic Cumming1080 Sanders Rd Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 771-5270
-
3
North Atlanta Womens Care PC4040 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 771-5270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vivek?
As an African American woman, I am very comfortable with DR. Vivek. She listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013927003
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivek works at
Dr. Vivek has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.