Overview of Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD

Dr. Sujatha Vivek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Vivek works at North Atlanta Womens Care PC in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.