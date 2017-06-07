Overview of Dr. Sujatha Yellinedi, MD

Dr. Sujatha Yellinedi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Guntur Med College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Yellinedi works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.