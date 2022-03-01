Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangarulingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD
Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College Bangalore, India and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Aurora2088 Ogden Ave Ste 250, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-7500
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going here for 8-10 yrs. & first I saw Dr. Kadra & now Dr. Sujay & I won't go anywhere else they are excellent.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine - Rochester, Minnesota, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine - Jacksonville, Florida
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons - New York, New York
- Bangalore Medical College Bangalore, India
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Bangarulingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangarulingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangarulingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangarulingam.
