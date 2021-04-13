Dr. Sujin Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujin Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujin Yu, MD
Dr. Sujin Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
- 1 111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 245, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 647-0202
-
2
spineTECH Neurosurgery6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 205, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 239-6554
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful detail exam. Warm friendly personality with ultimate professionalism
About Dr. Sujin Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
