Overview of Dr. Sujin Yu, MD

Dr. Sujin Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.