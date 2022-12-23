Overview of Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD

Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bhimireddy works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

