Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD

Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Bhimireddy works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhimireddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720493000
Education & Certifications

  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhimireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhimireddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhimireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhimireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhimireddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhimireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhimireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

