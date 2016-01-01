Dr. Sujit Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujit Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sujit Sheth, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 East 68th Street, Payson-695, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
