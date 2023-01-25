Overview of Dr. Sujit Varma, MD

Dr. Sujit Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.