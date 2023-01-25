Dr. Sujit Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujit Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sujit Varma, MD
Dr. Sujit Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma's Office Locations
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-3000
Drew Professional Building6525 Drew Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-6748
Minnesota Mental Health Clinic5346 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419 Directions (612) 746-5888
Sujit Varma4444 W 76th St Ste 400, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 746-7347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Hospital915 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-5326FridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Varma’s experience and versatility.
About Dr. Sujit Varma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1013018258
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
- University Of Texas Harris County Psychiatric Center
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Kasturba Med Coll
