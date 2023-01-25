See All Psychiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Sujit Varma, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (92)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sujit Varma, MD

Dr. Sujit Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Varma works at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN and Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 273-3000
  2. 2
    Drew Professional Building
    6525 Drew Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-6748
  3. 3
    Minnesota Mental Health Clinic
    5346 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 746-5888
  4. 4
    Sujit Varma
    4444 W 76th St Ste 400, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 746-7347
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    St. Luke's Hospital
    915 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 249-5326
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Pedophilia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I appreciate Dr. Varma’s experience and versatility.
    Minnesota Byrd — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sujit Varma, MD
    About Dr. Sujit Varma, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1013018258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of British Columbia
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Harris County Psychiatric Center
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    Undergraduate School
    • Kasturba Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujit Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

