Dr. Sujoy Ghorai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujoy Ghorai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I chose Dr. Ghorai as my gastroenterologist when I moved from the East Coast. I have found him to have a pleasant personality--easy to talk to him regarding whatever problem having. After having several procedures done by him, he has earned my highest esteem and respect. He is an excellent doctor whom I completely trust.
About Dr. Sujoy Ghorai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386680445
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- U Ala Sch Med-Montgomery Int Med
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghorai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghorai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghorai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.