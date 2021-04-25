Overview of Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD

Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Tagore works at Plotsky Medical Associates PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.