Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Metuchen, NJ
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM

Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Ghong works at Suk Ghong in Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suk Ghong
    219 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 635-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Dr.Ghong is a phenomenon podiatrist. My insurance didn't cover Jublia which is a medication for toenail fungus. Walgreens advised me that I had to pay 700 for it. Dr.Ghong referred me to another pharmacy that was able to reduce the cost of my medication to only 45!! I am very thankful that I was able to afford to purchase my meds and that Dr.Ghong took the time out to assit me,not many doctors would do that. The meds has helped my condition tremendously. I highly recommend Dr.Ghong to anyone that is seeking a dedicated,caring and compassion Podiatrist. He listens and take time to resolve your medical condition as he did with mines.
    Janine Y — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1811067119
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

