Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM
Overview of Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM
Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Ghong works at
Dr. Ghong's Office Locations
-
1
Suk Ghong219 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 635-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghong?
Dr.Ghong is a phenomenon podiatrist. My insurance didn't cover Jublia which is a medication for toenail fungus. Walgreens advised me that I had to pay 700 for it. Dr.Ghong referred me to another pharmacy that was able to reduce the cost of my medication to only 45!! I am very thankful that I was able to afford to purchase my meds and that Dr.Ghong took the time out to assit me,not many doctors would do that. The meds has helped my condition tremendously. I highly recommend Dr.Ghong to anyone that is seeking a dedicated,caring and compassion Podiatrist. He listens and take time to resolve your medical condition as he did with mines.
About Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1811067119
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghong works at
Dr. Ghong speaks Chinese and Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.