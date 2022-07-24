Overview of Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM

Dr. Suk Ghong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Ghong works at Suk Ghong in Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.