Dr. Sukanya Pachaidee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sukanya Pachaidee, MD
Dr. Sukanya Pachaidee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Pachaidee works at
Dr. Pachaidee's Office Locations
Martin Health Physician Group - Family Care (salerno Rd.)
2150 SE Salerno Rd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34997
Directions
(772) 781-2735
Monday8:00am - 6:30pm
Tuesday8:00am - 6:30pm
Wednesday8:00am - 6:30pm
Thursday8:00am - 6:30pm
Friday8:00am - 6:30pm
3300 S Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955
Directions
(321) 676-6322
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pachaidee is very knowledgeable and caring. Listens to you and gives the very best advice. Highly recommended
About Dr. Sukanya Pachaidee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Thai
- 1326022427
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
