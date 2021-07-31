Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 210, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 223-6157
Dr. Venkatachalam has been my therapist for several months now, and I have already recommended her to family. My initial appointment with her was SO thorough. I really feel she got to know me. She's helped me reclaim my mental health. My only regret is not scheduling an appointment sooner. Don't put off your mental health, folks. I appreciate that I can have my appointments online, and that I have a patient portal through which I can manage any paperwork. It is very convenient. Thank you, Dr. Venkatachalam for your help.
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Venkatachalam speaks Hindi and Tamil.
