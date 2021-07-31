See All Psychiatrists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Pleasanton, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD

Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Venkatachalam works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Venkatachalam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Services
    5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 210, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 223-6157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatachalam?

    Jul 31, 2021
    Dr. Venkatachalam has been my therapist for several months now, and I have already recommended her to family. My initial appointment with her was SO thorough. I really feel she got to know me. She's helped me reclaim my mental health. My only regret is not scheduling an appointment sooner. Don't put off your mental health, folks. I appreciate that I can have my appointments online, and that I have a patient portal through which I can manage any paperwork. It is very convenient. Thank you, Dr. Venkatachalam for your help.
    Erika — Jul 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Venkatachalam to family and friends

    Dr. Venkatachalam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Venkatachalam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD.

    About Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083878078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatachalam works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Venkatachalam’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sukanya Venkatachalam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.