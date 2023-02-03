Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD
Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Hays Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Nebraska Orthopaedic Center575 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Hays Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It was speedy, to the point, very pleasant.
About Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831258110
Education & Certifications
- University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.