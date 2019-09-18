Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suketu Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Brown Med Sch/RI Hosp
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Medical Diagnostic Associates4 Progress St Ste B6, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 222-2658
Medical Diagnostic Associates525 Central Ave Ste D, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 389-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Extremely thorough, kind, and compassionate. He is easy to speak to and ask questions. He always takes time to carefully listen to and respond to my questions.
About Dr. Suketu Shah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Gujarati
- 1124050570
Education & Certifications
- Brown Med Sch/RI Hosp
- Beth Israel Deaconness Med Cntr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Cntr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
